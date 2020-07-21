Bibb deputies investigating after elderly man found dead in home

Investigators say the elderly man was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

According to Bibb Sheriff David Davis, the call came in around 10 a.m. Tuesday for a person down.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 1300-block of Triple Hill Drive, they found an elderly man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Davis says the man’s son and grandson were home at the time and are being questioned.

Davis also says they found a gun near the man’s body and are investigating if the man killed himself or if foul play is involved.