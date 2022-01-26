Bibb deputies investigating after human remains found in woods

The body has not been positively identified, but family says they believe it's a Macon man reported missing last month.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after human remains were found in the woods in Macon Wednesday afternoon.

13WMAZ was working on an update to the story of missing man James Dumas, who was last seen in December, when an employee found a body in the woods off Sheridan Avenue.

Investigators just arrived at the scene and are not letting people past the intersection of Grant and Sherman avenues.

So far, the remains have not been positively identified, but family and neighbors told 13WMAZ they believe it’s Dumas. His daughter, Luela, says he’s wandered off into the woods before, but they’ve found him in the past.

They say he left home without his phone the night he went missing.