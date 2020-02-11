Bibb deputies investigating after man shot to death in west Macon

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones say it's Macon's 40th homicide of 2020

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death Monday morning.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened in the 1000-block of Thomas Place. That’s in west Macon off of Edna Place.

He says it happened just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office says a call for a person down came in around that time. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim hasn’t been identified yet, but Jones said it was a man in his early 20s.

Jones adds that this death marks Macon-Bibb County’s 40th homicide of 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.