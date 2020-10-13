Bibb deputies investigating after objects thrown at cars from I-75 overpass

It's not the first time objects have been thrown at cars driving on the interstate near the Hardeman Avenue exit

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after objects were thrown off a bridge onto cars below Monday night.

According to a Bibb law enforcement official, it happened from an overpass on I-75 near the Hardeman Avenue exit.

The sheriff’s office says they believe at least two people were throwing rocks and debris off the bridge onto cars driving below.

Photos circulating on social media from the separate incidents show a wooden stake through a car windshield, damage from a brick on the roof of a car, and a shattered side window.

The sheriff’s office says they are actively investigating and they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to call them with information at 478-751-7500.

They’re also asking anyone who sees a group of people congregating on a bridge to call them immediately.

It’s not the first time objects have been throw off that overpass onto cars.

Last September two teens, a 17-year-old and 13-year-old, were arrested and hit with multiple charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after throwing rocks at cars.