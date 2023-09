The Sheriff's Office says it happened around 12 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place at the Vineville Food Mart.

The Sheriff's Office says a man entered the store just before 12:00 a.m. waving a gun and demanded money.

After getting the money he ran away.