Bibb deputies investigating after shots fired into convenience store

Deputies say they don't have any reports of injuries at this time.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are currently trying to figure out what led up to a shooting at the Friendly Gus gas station on Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

Cpl. Emmitt Bivins says multiple shots were fired into the front of the convenience store around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office did confirm the gas station was robbed on Jan. 22. They're still investigating whether the two incidents are related.

