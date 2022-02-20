Bibb deputies investigating after shots fired into convenience store

Deputies say they don't have any reports of injuries at this time.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are currently trying to figure out what led up to a shooting at the Friendly Gus gas station on Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

Cpl. Emmitt Bivins says multiple shots were fired into the front of the convenience store around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say they don't have any reports of injuries at this time.

The sheriff's office did confirm the gas station was robbed on Jan. 22. They're still investigating whether the two incidents are related.