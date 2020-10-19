Bibb deputies investigating after teen shot in the knee

A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot Monday afternoon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the knee Monday.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams, it happened around 2 p.m. at a home on Third Avenue.

Williams say the sheriff’s office was initially called for shots fired, and then they were notified that a person had been shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound to the left knee.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now, the only information deputies could give on a possible suspect was a man in his 20s driving a black Toyota.

They do not know what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.