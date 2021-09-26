Bibb deputies investigating after woman shot to death in car

It happened late last night on Berkshire Drive in southwest Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her car.

According to a news release, it happened in the driveway of a home in the 1500-block of Berkshire Drive just before midnight Sunday.

Deputies were told a woman was unresponsive in the vehicle in the driveway. When they got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Lateisha Stewart dead in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a homicide.