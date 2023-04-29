Teen shot in Macon, Bibb deputies investigating aggravated assault case

The teen was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, and is in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault case after a Macon teen was shot Saturday morning around 7:28am.

In a release, they say the incident happened in the 6000 block of Bashon Ct.

When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound inside the house.

The teen was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, and is in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The case is sill under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.