Bibb deputies investigating abuse claim from Macon nursing home resident

A 70-year-old woman says one of the nurses at PruittHealth in Macon slapped her so hard that it left her with a black eye

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a nursing home resident told administrators she was hit by a nurse.

According to an incident report, a deputy was sent to the PruittHealth Anthony Road facility on Sunday night for an assault call.

When the deputy got to there, they met with a staff member who told them she was asked by her administrator, Victor Perez, to contact police about a resident being assaulted by a staff member.

By phone, Perez told the deputy that the nursing home was investigating the resident’s complaint. He said the patient was non-verbal, but could write messages.

Perez also told the deputy that the 70-year-old female resident had a black eye and facial bruising, and that the nursing home wants to prosecute.

The deputy spoke to nurse accused of hitting the resident, and she told them she only changed the patient’s diaper twice on her shift.

She said the only problem she had during her shift was that the patient’s bed was sitting up too high and could not be lowered.

She told the deputy she did not see a bruise on the patient’s face at the time of her shift.

However, the patient wrote on a note to the deputy that she was slapped and then immediately reported it to administrators at the home.

The incident is currently under investigation and no one has been charged yet.