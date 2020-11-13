Bibb deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in east Macon

Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on Lancing Lane in the King's Park subdivision

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an apparent murder-suicide in the woods in east Macon.

According to a news release, it happened around 10 a.m. Friday between Majestic Lane and Hitchcock Road.

It was reported to deputies that a man was walking on the trail that runs between the King’s Park subdivision and Hitchcock when he saw the bodies of a man and a woman.

Deputies got to the scene and found a 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say it appears that the man shot the woman once, and then fatally shot himself.

At this time, they are working to notify next of kin, so names have not been released.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says this is Macon’s 44th homicide and 28th suicide of 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.