Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Boost Mobile

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile Thursday morning.
According to a release from a sheriff's office, it happened just before noon at 3253 Mercer University Drive, Suite 400.
It was called in and reported that a masked man went into the store with a gun and demanded money.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out of the store.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
He was wearing a dark hoodie with dark colored overalls and a white face mask.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.