Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Boost Mobile

The store is located on Mercer University Drive.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile Thursday morning.

According to a release from a sheriff's office, it happened just before noon at 3253 Mercer University Drive, Suite 400.

It was called in and reported that a masked man went into the store with a gun and demanded money.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out of the store.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

He was wearing a dark hoodie with dark colored overalls and a white face mask.