x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Boost Mobile

The store is located on Mercer University Drive.
Credit: WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile Thursday morning.

According to a release from a sheriff's office, it happened just before noon at 3253 Mercer University Drive, Suite 400. 

It was called in and reported that a masked man went into the store with a gun and demanded money.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out of the store.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

He was wearing a dark hoodie with dark colored overalls and a white face mask.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Related Articles

In Other News

Man arrested, charged in Warner Robins hit-and-run that killed 53-year-old