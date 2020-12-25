Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Circle K on Riverside Drive

The man was wearing a black wig and was around 5'4.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K Gas Station on Riverside Drive Friday morning.

According to a press release, the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. Christmas day.

A man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk, according to the release. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran out of the store.

No one was injured during this incident.

The man was around 5'4 and wearing a black wig, according to the release.

The gas station is located at 2580 Riverside Drive.