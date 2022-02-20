Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Macon Checkers

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the location on Spring Street.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened overnight at a Checkers in Macon.

According to a press release, it happened at 92 Spring Street, just after 11 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a person jumped through the drive-thru window and flashed a gun.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran out of the store.

Deputies say there are no injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.