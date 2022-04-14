x
Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Shurling Drive Family Dollar

Two men robbed the store pretending to have guns.
Credit: BSO

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Thursday morning.

According to a release, it happened just before 10 a.m. at 3002 Shurling Drive.

Two men went into the store and demanded money from the clerk while acting like they had guns. 

After getting the money they ran out of the store. 

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

