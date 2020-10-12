Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at TitleBucks

Deputies say the two men came into the business pretending to be customers

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two men robbed a title pawn shop at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened at the TitleBucks on Pio Nono Avenue just before 1 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that two armed men came into the business pretending to be customers. Once inside, they pulled out their guns and demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount, they ran away in the direction of Rice Mill Road. No one was injured during the robbery.

The first suspect was wearing a black Nike hoodie with a blue shirt, dark pants and black Air Max shoes. His face was covered with a black scarf.

The second suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark jeans, gray shoes and a blue surgical-type mask.

Anyone with information in the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.