Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Welcome Food

An armed robbery happened at the Welcome Food Store located at 6999 Knoxville Road on Friday night.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Welcome Food Store located at 6999 Knoxville Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber ran away.

No one was hurt.

This marks the third overnight robbery in Macon within a one hour time frame.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing all black clothing and a face mask.