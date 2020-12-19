Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of Circle K on Pio Nono

Three men robbed the gas station in Macon early Saturday morning. Deputies are still trying to locate the men.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K on Pio Nono Avenue Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the robbery occurred around 5 a.m. at the gas station located at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue.

Witnesses say three men came into the store and pretended to shop. Two men distracted the clerk in the front of the store while the third man confronted another clerk at the counter with a gun, according to the release.

The three men demanded money and grabbed several tobacco products from the shelves. After that, they ran out of the store, got into a car and headed towards Dewey Street.

One man was described as Black, wearing a black North Face jacket over a red hooded shirt. He had on blue jeans, black shoes and a black facial covering. He was carrying a silver and black handgun.

The second man was described as Black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black facial covering.

The third man was described as Black, wearing a green hooded coat with fur around the hood. He had on black pants, blue shoes and a black facial covering.