Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of Northside Drive Circle K

It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at 6 a.m. Friday morning at the Circle K on Northside Drive.

In a release, the Sheriff's Office said they got reports of a man in all black walking into the Circle K with a gun.

The man demanded money from the clerk, and got an unknown amount of cash from the register.

He then ran from the scene. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a thin man wearing all black clothing, with a mask covering his face. He is around 5 foot 10 inches tall.

The robbery is under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they are available.