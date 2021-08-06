Bibb deputies investigating death of 8-year-old boy

Coroner Leon Jones says they're still trying to find out what led up to the hanging.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are trying to find out how an 8-year-old died in a closet at home.

According to an incident report, it happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Old Holton Road -- that's off Riverside Drive.

The report says a sibling found the boy hanging from a rod in the closet with a sash from a bathrobe around his neck.

The boy's grandfather and great-grandmother were at home when EMTs arrived.

Family members tried to revive him, but the child died about an hour later at Atrium Health Navicent.