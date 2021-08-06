Bibb deputies investigating death of 8-year-old boy

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are trying to find out how an 8-year-old died in a closet at home.
According to an incident report, it happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Old Holton Road -- that's off Riverside Drive.
The report says a sibling found the boy hanging from a rod in the closet with a sash from a bathrobe around his neck.
The boy's grandfather and great-grandmother were at home when EMTs arrived.
Family members tried to revive him, but the child died about an hour later at Atrium Health Navicent.
Coroner Leon Jones says they're still trying to find out what led up to the hanging. The sheriff's office says it's an ongoing investigation.