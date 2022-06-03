Bibb deputies investigating inmate death

The sheriff's office says the 48-year-old man was found unconscious in his cell Thursday night

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in his jail cell Thursday night.

According to a news release, the unidentified 48-year-old man was found unconscious in his cell around 9 p.m.

Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead by Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

His office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.