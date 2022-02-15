57-year-old Macon woman hit, killed near intersection of Houston Road, Broadway

The woman was walking east across Houston Road near Broadway when she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman traveling south.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating pedestrian accident that left a 57-year-old woman dead near the intersection of Houston Road and Broadway Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m., the woman was walking east across Houston Road near Broadway when she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman traveling south. She was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.

No one else was hurt.