57-year-old Macon woman hit, killed near intersection of Houston Road, Broadway

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating pedestrian accident that left a 57-year-old woman dead near the intersection of Houston Road and Broadway Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m., the woman was walking east across Houston Road near Broadway when she was hit by a car driven by a 60-year-old woman traveling south. She was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.
No one else was hurt.
This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.