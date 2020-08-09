Bibb deputies investigating inmate death

The sheriff's office says the inmate was found unconscious Friday and later died at the hospital on Monday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died from an apparent suicide attempt.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Marcelles Kendall Williams Sr. was found unconscious Friday afternoon.

Deputies and medical staff performed CPR on Williams until EMS arrived and took over.

He died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

The news release says he had been in jail since mid-May on charges of aggravated battery, pointing a pistol at another and a felony probation violation.

An autopsy will be performed by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.