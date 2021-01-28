According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon Mills

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:10 p.m.:

UPDATE, 8:55 p.m.:

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim in this accident has died. His name has not been released yet.

Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon Wednesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m., a woman was driving on the street when a man walked into the road and was hit. The man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition. No one else was hurt.