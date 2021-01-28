MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:10 p.m.:
According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon Mills.
UPDATE, 8:55 p.m.:
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim in this accident has died. His name has not been released yet.
Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Macon Wednesday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:30 p.m., a woman was driving on the street when a man walked into the road and was hit. The man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition. No one else was hurt.
This accident is still under investigation.