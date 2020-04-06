MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting at 5600 Hawkinsville Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about one person shot at Green Pine Acres Mobile Home. The release says there was a fight between several people in which someone pulled out a gun and shot a 40-year-old man in the stomach.

The man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is in critical but stable condition.

No one else was hurt. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

