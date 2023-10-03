Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery on Arkwright Road

It happened at the Sunoco gas station around 12 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Sunoco gas station on Arkwright Road in Macon.

According to a press release, it happened around 12 a.m.

Deputies say it was reported that a man walked into the Sunoco holding a gun. The suspect demanded money from the clerk, and took an unknown amount of cash.

He then ran out of the store. No one else was injured during the incident.

They say the suspect was describes as wearing all black clothes and a mask.