Bibb deputies investigating two Saturday armed robberies

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened Saturday night.

The first one was at the Metro PCS on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard around 6 p.m.

A news release says two women came into the store, and one of them flashed a gun and demanded money. The clerk ran out of the store and the two women grabbed money from the register before leaving.

The second robbery happened at JJ Fish and Chicken on Pio Nono Avenue around 11 p.m.

A news release says a masked man walked inside, flashed a gun, and got away with money. He was last seen running toward Guy Paine Road.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.