Bibb deputies investigating shooting at Pio Nono car wash

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after a man was shot at a car wash Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened in the 500-block of Pio Nono around 11:30 p.m.

It was reported to deputies that 59-year-old Freddie Crowell was shot at the car wash and walked over to the fire station across the street.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.