33-year-old man shot, killed at River Park Apartments in Macon

It's the 24th Macon-Bibb homicide this year, and the 5th this month.

MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon at River Park apartments in Macon.

Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened outside building 30 of the complex. They got the call around 1:15 p.m., DeFoe said.

"Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that took place at 720 Tidewater Circle," DeFoe said. "We're still in the early stages of the investigation."

When deputies got to the apartment complex, DeFoe says they found Keonta Rouse dead. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says someone shot him several times.

Rouse's death marks Macon-Bibb County's 24th homicide of the year, and the 5th in the month of May. By this date, May 19, in 2020, there were also 24 homicides. In 2021, Macon-Bibb stood at 23. For the past three years, there have been five homicides in the month of May by the 19.

DeFoe says it took about two hours for them to clear the scene, but he says the work is far from over.

"We want to be thorough in our investigation, so we rope off the crime scene to keep people out. We don't want contaminate the crime scene in itself. We want to make sure that we do a good thorough investigation," DeFoe explained.