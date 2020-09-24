Bibb deputies investigating shooting of 13-year-old Macon girl

Investigators say a fight between two teen girls turned violent when someone nearby fired shots at the apartment

MACON, Ga. — A 13-year-old Macon girl was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with another girl turned violent.

According to a news release, it happened in the 3300-block of Sherry Drive around 11 a.m.

Deputies say a juvenile female went to an apartment at the address and asked for a teen girl that lived there.

Once she got inside the apartment, the release says the two girls began to fight. An adult inside the apartment separated the two girls and pushed the one who came to the apartment outside.

The release says the teen shouted to men standing nearby to shoot. A man then fired shots at the apartment and the 13-year-old who lives there was shot in the back.

The suspects left the scene before deputies arrived and the teen was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.