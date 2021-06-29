Bibb deputies investigating standoff at Foster Road home

According to Lt. Sean Defoe, they got the call about a man threatening to hurt himself and construction workers doing work at his home

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a standoff situation at a home in the Ashford Park subdivision off of Foster Road Tuesday.

According to Lt. Sean Defoe, they got the call about a man threatening to hurt himself and construction workers doing work at his home. The man is currently inside of the house and is alone.

Defoe says they are actively working to get the man out of the home safely.

First Presbyterian Day School, which is nearby, is currently locked down as a safety precautio