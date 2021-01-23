x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Bibb deputies investigating suspicious death at EconoLodge on Chambers Road

A woman was found dead in a hotel room, Bibb sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play at this time.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman at a Macon hotel Saturday morning.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says someone discovered the woman dead at the EconoLodge on Chambers Road.

There’s no clear cause of death, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The body will be sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. At this time it does not appear to involve foul play.

Jones says the Bibb Sheriff’s Office crime lab is processing the scene.

Related Articles