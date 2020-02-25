MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old.

According to a news release, it happened in the 2400-block of Holland Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday

The 16-year-old girl was found dead in her home by family members. The cause of death is unknown.

An autopsy will be performed later to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

1 dead, 1 injured in Crawford County wreck

Traffic Alert: Wreck blocking lanes on I-75 north near Perry