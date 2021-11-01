Bibb deputies investigating west Macon bank robbery

It happened at the SunTrust location on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of robbing a bank Monday.

According to a news release, it happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the SunTrust location at 3600 Mercer University Drive.

It was reported to deputies that a man entered the bank and handed a note to the clerk demanding money.

After getting an undisclosed amount, he ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information, or who knows the suspect, can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.