Bibb deputies investigating west Macon bank robbery

It happened at the MidSouth location on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

According to Bibb County Sgt. Clay Williams, it happened just after 9 a.m. at the MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union location on Mercer University Drive.

It was reported to deputies that a man in a blue surgical mask and blue latex gloves walked into the bank and handed the clerk a note demanding money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

So far, no one is in custody.

