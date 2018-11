The Bibb Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two men in an ongoing ‘theft by taking’ investigation.

According to a news release, a 6’ x 12’ trailer was taken from a house on Bankston Lake Drive on Saturday, November 17.

Investigators have identified one of the two men in surveillance footage as William Thomas Phillips.

They are still working to identify the second man.

Anyone with information about the location of the two men are asked to call Inv. Jean Lebeuf at 478-803-2560.

