Bibb deputies looking for 2nd teen in apartment complex murder

Investigators previously arrested a 14-year-old in the case, and now they're looking for a 17-year-old

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is about the first arrest in the case.

Bibb deputies are asking for your help in finding a second teen wanted in a homicide investigation.

According to a news release, they’re looking for 17-year-old Travis Demonte Gilbert Jr in connection with a June homicide at the Majestic Gardens apartment complex.

There is an active warrant out for his arrest on the charge of felony murder.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

CASE HISTORY

The homicide happened at the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road on June 16.

It was reported to investigators that 18-year-old Marquavious Wright and 17-year-old Deonte Hunt were injured by gunfire. Hunt called 911 and was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was found inside an apartment.

Days later, investigators made their first arrest in the case – 14-year-old Shamar Smith. He was arrested at the Bowden Homes complex and charged with murder as an adult.