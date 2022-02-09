x
Bibb deputies looking for 3 men who carjacked women at gas station

Investigators say it happened late Monday at the Quick Zip on Pio Nono Ave
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three men accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint from a convenience store parking lot.

According to a news release, it happened at the Quick Zip on Pio Nono Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

It says three men with a gun went up to two women leaving the convenience store and demanded the women give them their 2015 Jeep Patriot.

The women gave them the keys and the trio of robbers took off down Mercer University Drive. No one was injured during the robbery.

One of the men was wearing a black hoodie with the word ‘Drippin’ on the front. He was also wearing a white mask, black pants and black shoes.

The second man was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, blue pants, blue flip-flops and a blue mask. The third man was wearing a black and gray camo hoodie with black pants and black shoes.

The vehicle, a gray 2015 Patriot, has black rims and the tag #RNF0460.

Anyone who can identify the men or knows the location of the Patriot can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

