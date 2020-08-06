MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people after an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday.

According to a news release, it happened at the AK Express on Clinton Road around 12:35 a.m.

Witnesses told deputies that two armed men entered the store after a woman and shirtless man held the door open for them.

The two armed men demanded money from three customers inside the store and then tried to get behind the counter, but were unable to because of security glass.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money from the customers, the four ran away in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was described as being 5’9” tall, weighing around 120 lbs. and was dressed in a tie-dyed hoodie with a pink face mask.

BCSO

The second suspect was described as being 5’8” tall, weighing around 120 lbs. and was dressed in a black and white hoodie with a black t-shirt pulled over it.

BCSO

The shirtless man was around 5’8” tall, weighing 190 lbs. and was wearing black and white pants with black slide-on sandals.

BCSO

The woman was around 5’6” tall, weighing 200 lbs. and was wearing a gray shirt with white shorts and white slide-on sandals.

BCSO

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Macon activists call for Sammy 'Junebug' Davis case to be reopened

Man charged with murder of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn during looting