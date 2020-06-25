Bibb deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting his cousin

Investigators say the chain of events began during an argument over a car race

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who pistol-whipped one of his cousins and shot another in the leg.

According to a news release, 28-year-old James Fuller has warrants out for his arrest and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

It says that deputies were called to a home in the 1600-block of Selma Place for a fight on April 28.

When they got to the scene, they were told Fuller and his 38-year-old cousin got into an argument over a car race they had.

Deputies say Fuller pulled out a pistol, hit his cousin on the head with it during the argument, and left the scene before they arrived.

Two hours later, around 1:15 a.m. on April 29, deputies were called to a home in the 1300-block of Conestoga Trail for a shooting.

When they got to the scene, deputies were told Fuller had shot his 48-year-old cousin.

Witnesses said Fuller called the 48-year-old and threatened him for giving a statement about the pistol-whipping incident involving another cousin.

The victim had been shot in the leg and was treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

If you know where Fuller is, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.