Bibb deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' men after Mercer student shot while driving

The school says the female victim and her two passengers were driving back to campus when she was shot

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two men accused of shooting a Mercer University student while she was driving.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Jonas Walker and 18-year-old Brandon Cole frequent the Unionville area. The sheriff’s office says they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you know their location, you can call Bibb Inv. Tony Moss as 478-857-3575 or at 478-803-2347.

The shooting happened on August 27 at the intersection of Montpelier and Pio Nono Avenue.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old driver, a Mercer student, was shot in the arm.

She told deputies that she and her two passengers were driving near the intersection of those two roads when they heard what they thought was the sound of a car backfiring.

The 18-year-old later realized she’d been shot and she drove away from the scene before calling police.

Mercer University said in an email to students that the teen and her two passengers are currently students at the school. Her two passengers were uninjured.