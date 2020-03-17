MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

A release from the sheriff's office says they're looking for 28-year-old Fred Harris of Macon in connection with a robbery that happened at the Napier Avenue Family Dollar.

That robbery happened Monday just after 9 p.m., according to the release.

A man, later identified as Harris, went into the store with a gun in his pockets. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money from the two store employees, the sheriff's office says.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, Harris fled on foot, the release says.

The sheriff's office says Harris was identified using surveillance footage.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-87-68CRIME.

RELATED: Macon man charged with robbing Academy Sports at knifepoint

RELATED: Murder warrants secured for suspect wanted for fatal Lenox Square shooting over parking spot

RELATED: Man charged with murder that happened near downtown Macon