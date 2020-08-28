Bibb deputies looking for driver, vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Investigators say the driver of the car hit and killed a woman, and left the scene

MACON, Ga. — Note: The photo provided by deputies is NOT the vehicle involved. They say it is an example of the type of car people should be looking for.

Bibb County investigators need your help finding the driver and/or the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened Thursday.

According to a news release, the driver of a 2003 or 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis hit 51-year-old Valeria Patterson as she was walking on the side of Interstate Drive between 6-7 a.m.

Investigators say the vehicle will have damage to the headlight on the front passenger side and to its side mirror.

If you know the location of the car or the driver involved in the accident, you can call Inv. Renfroe at 478-803-2454.