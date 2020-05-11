Bibb deputies looking for driver who hit teen out walking

The 17-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk when the driver jumped the curb, hit him and left the scene

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle that jumped a curb, hit a Macon teen and drove off last month.

According to a news release, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on October 8 in the 2500-block of Rocky Creek Road.

It says 17-year-old Brian Thomas was walking with a relative on the sidewalk next to Rocky Creek Road. A witness told deputies the driver of a Chevrolet van jumped the curb behind the two men and hit Thomas.

The driver then continued south down Rocky Creek Road and left the scene.

Thomas was hospitalized and has since been released.

Now, Bibb traffic investigators are asking for your help in locating the van and identifying the driver.

The vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet van with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 and leave a message for the on-call traffic investigator.