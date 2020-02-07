Bibb deputies looking for information after hit-and-run accident breaks gas line

Deputies say a black SUV ran a stop sign and hit another car, causing it to hit a gas line. The driver of the SUV did not stay at the scene

MACON, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with his car.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 7:30 a.m. at Broadway and Fulton Street South.

Witnesses reported seeing a black SUV run the stop sign going onto Broadway and collide with a Dodge Charger.

The Charger went off the road and hit a gas line, causing it to break.

The driver of the Charger, identified as a 26-year-old man from Hampton, was taken to Coliseum for his injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the black SUV that caused the accident left the scene and they are now looking for more information on the driver.

Atlanta Gas is working to repair the broken line and the road is now reopen to traffic.