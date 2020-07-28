Bibb deputies looking for man accused of attacking woman, stealing her purse

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted on charges of robbery and battery.
According to a news release, those charges are from an incident that happened May 1 at a gas station on Rocky Creek Road.
It says a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot around 6 p.m. when a man attacked her from behind.
He knocked her to the ground and then stole her purse.
Investigators have identified the alleged robber as 47-year-old Willie Holmes.
He is around 5’9” tall and weighs around 175 pounds. If you have any information on his location, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.