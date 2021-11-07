Bibb deputies looking for man accused of killing his brother

Investigators say 20-year-old James Card fatally shot his brother during an argument last week

MACON, Ga. — Bibb investigators need your help finding a man accused of killing his brother.

According to a news release, deputies are looking for 20-year-old James Card. He’s wanted in the murder of his 19-year-old brother, Marquez Card.

It was reported to deputies that James Card shot his brother during an argument on Dewey Street on July 7. Marquez died days later at the hospital.

Anyone who knows the location of James Card can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.