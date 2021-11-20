x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bibb deputies looking for man in armed robbery at Bloomfield Dollar General

No one was injured in the incident.
Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General on 4996 Bloomfield road. 

According to a press release, the incident happened on Saturday at 5 p.m. 

A man entered the store and held up a gun as he demanded money from the register. 

Once he received an undisclosed amount of money he ran from the store. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Bibb deputies looking for suspect in armed robbery at Bloomfield Citgo station

Bibb deputies looking for suspect in armed robbery at Pio Nono Circle K

In Other News

Bibb deputies looking for suspect in armed robbery at Bloomfield Citgo station