Bibb deputies looking for man tied to aggravated assault in west Macon

This is a developing story.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to an aggravated assault that happened early Monday morning.

According to a release, it happened near the Shell gas station located at 6369 Thomaston Road just after 2 a.m.

The man was wearing a black t-shirt, black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Jordon slides. He was last seen driving a red vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.