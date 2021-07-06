Bibb deputies looking for man wanted in west Macon shooting

The shooting left the victim in critical condition

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies need your help finding a man wanted in a shooting that left a person in critical condition earlier this week.

According to a news release, the man was wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants, black hat, and black shoes with a white Nike logo on them. He was also carrying a black and white backpack.

His vehicle is a two-door Honda with tinted windows and aftermarket specialty rims.

That shooting happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of Jasamine and Oakland avenues.

Investigators got to the scene of an unoccupied home and found 25-year-old Latrell Howard in the backyard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect can call Bibb Inv. Todd Durbin at 478-952-8525 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.